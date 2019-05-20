Magnolia Park Merchants to Have Store Scavenger Hunt

The Magnolia Park Merchants Association is bringing some fun to their monthly Ladies and Gents Night Out event in the upcoming summer months with a store scavenger hunt. Ladies and Gents Night Out is a monthly community event that takes place on every last Friday during January to October.

The event has been an ongoing tradition for the Magnolia Park area for the last 7 years and has become a successful event for the stores in the area. Over 30 food trucks line the boulevard while Burbank families fill the sidewalks and enjoy late night shopping, live music, balloon twisters, face painting, henna and more.

On Friday, May 31st, the association plans to begin their scavenger hunt which will feature 5 Magnolia Park Merchants Association members during each Ladies and Gents Night Out. The line up for May includes Mindfulnest, Previously On, Nail Ink & Spa, Besame Cosmetics and Bell Cottage. Event attendees will be encouraged to visit the listed stores and hunt down a QR code that will be hidden at each location. The QR code can be scanned from any smartphone either using a QR code scanning app or their iPhone camera app. After scanning, a form will pop up where attendees will type their name and be entered into a drawing for a Magnolia Park goody bag featuring gifts from multiple Magnolia Park stores. If all 5 stores are visited, then guests will have 5 entires into the drawing.

The Association which is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation run by Magnolia Park merchants and community advocates, hopes to encourage people to visit stores in the area that they may not have been in yet, and experience all that Magnolia Park has to offer.