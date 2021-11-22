Magnolia Park Night Out Event Added to November

The Magnolia Park Merchants Association has added another Magnolia Park Night Out event to the calendar this year, and it takes place Friday, November 26th from 6:00-9:00pm. The event normally takes place on the last Friday of the month from January to October, but due to the cancellation of Holiday in the Park this year, the association voted to add one more night out in its place.

Photo by Ashley Erikson

Formerly known as Ladies and Gents Night Out, Magnolia Park Night Out is a monthly event where stores and restaurants stay open late, parking lots fill with musicians and art vendors, and the boulevard is lined with food trucks. The event is put on by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association, which also organizes the yearly Holiday in the Park event. In March of 2020, the association halted all community events due to the pandemic and didn’t start back up until the quarantine was lifted in July of 2021, missing a total of 14 Magnolia Park Night Out events and 1 Holiday in the Park event. Without the events the association wasn’t able to generate enough income this year to produce Holiday in the Park 2021.

Friday’s event will be the last one of 2021, but the association is looking forward to having a full year of events in 2022, including bringing Holiday in the Park back. Along with the added night out, the association has just recently relaunched their website with a new look, new brand colors, and a mobile friendly platform. People are encouraged to visit the site regularly to stay up to date on events and to see which stores, restaurants, and service shops are paid members of the association. Without the members the association would not be able to bring these beloved events to the community.

Photo by Ashley Erikson

Magnolia Park Night Out in November will take place on Black Friday, which is also the day before Small Business Saturday, making it a great night to kick off your holiday shopping while supporting Burbank’s local mom and pop shops. The food trucks at Friday’s event will be BH Food Truck, Poppa Joe’s Kitchen, Cheer Burger, Burnt to a Crisp, Simply Twisted, Grilled Cheese N Things, Baby’s Badass Burgers, and Subs Arepas. For a list of the trucks and their locations visit www.visitmagnoliapark.com.