Man Arrested After Hit and Run, Assault

Burbank police took a man into custody on Wednesday, May 20, after he was involved in several accidents and an assault.

Steven Loverde, a 57-year-old transient from Burbank, was first involved in an accident at the Buena Vista and Victory around 1:12 pm. After the accident, Loverde, who had exited his vehicle, assaulted a 29-year-old female with a four-foot-long aluminum stick, with a pointed end, before getting into his vehicle to flee according to Lt. Claudio Losacco of the Burbank Police Dept.

After the exchange with the woman, Loverde got back in his van and began to flee the area. While leaving the area, he hit additional parked vehicles before coming to a stop in the 500 block of Mariposa where an alert officer found him and the damages van.

Loverde was placed under arrest at the scene on Mariposa for assault with a deadly weapon and also charged with Driving Under the Influence.

There were no injuries reported.