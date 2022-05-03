Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Shooting on Burbank Street Saturday

Burbank Police have booked a man for Attempted Murder after he shot his ex-girlfriend on Glenoaks between Santa Anita and Glenoaks on Saturday night around 7:15 pm.

Burbank Police Detectives along with Forensic Specialists gather evidence at the shooting scene on Glenoaks Blvd Saturday nite. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Armen Yeghiazaryan, 39, was booked for attempted murder and several other felonies. This is Yeghiazaryan’s second arrest after being taken into custody earlier this year in February for being arrested for threatening to kill the same woman that he shot on Saturday. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration; however, Yeghiazaryan bonded out, and the District Attorney’s Office had yet to decide on whether to file charges.

On Saturday, things escalated when the woman was shot while leaving the area with an uncle.

Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department said in a release, “During the investigation, officers learned the female was at the location with her uncle and was sitting in her vehicle preparing to leave. The suspect, who is the female’s ex-boyfriend, approached the female and pointed a pistol toward her midsection. The female’s uncle tried to intervene, at which time the suspect shot at him, missing. The suspect then pointed the pistol at the female and shot her twice, once in the arm and once in the upper torso. The three then began physically fighting in the street until officers arrived and separated them.”

( Photo by © Ross A Benson)

An officer who was giving a citation about a block away responded within seconds of the call and reported the fight as he arrived and tried to separate the parties as backup units arrived.

The 41-year-old female victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male victim, 56, was treated at the scene for injuries sustained in the fight. A loaded firearm was located at the scene and believed to be the gun the suspect used.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case today and filed two counts of premeditated attempt murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony domestic violence, and stalking against Mr. Yeghiazaryan. He is due to appear in court today for arraignment and is being held in lieu of $3,250,000 bail.