Man Arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer, Complete With Equipped Vehicle

Burbank police received a call from a motorist on July 11 around 4:45 pm who was suspicious of a vehicle that was attempting to pull him over after positioning behind him at the eastbound 134 Freeway as they approached the 5 Freeway. The vehicle was flashing its headlights and displaying red and blue affixed to the dashboard.

Suspect was driving this Crown Victoria (Photo Courtesy: Burbank Police Department)

Since the man did not believe the gold-colored Ford Crown Victoria was actually a police vehicle, he called the police, and they eventually found the vehicle parked at a gas station at Alameda and Lake.

Officers at the scene spoke with the suspect, who was identified as 45-year-old Akop Ananyan, a resident of Glendale, who noticed he had a lightbar affixed to the upper portion of the car’s windshield.

According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department said in a written statement, “During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a scanner, a camera positioned on the dash, and a black-colored stainless steel bb gun from the front compartment of the vehicle. Further, the officers confirmed the lightbar worked, displayed a red and blue light, and discovered the vehicle was equipped with a working siren”.

Ananyan was arrested and booked for impersonating a peace officer, a misdemeanor, and has posted bond and is due to appear in court on August 1, 2022. Formal charges are pending review by the City Attorney’s Office.

Investigators are speaking with surrounding agencies, inquiring if there are additional victims of Mr. Ananyan’s actions. Additionally, it is believed other victims of similar activity may be in the Los Angeles County area. If you, or someone you know, may have been victimized in the manner described, please call Detective Kristiana Sanchez at (818) 238-3210.