Man Arrested for Multiple Sexual Batteries at Burbank Town Center

A man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery following a series of assaults at the Burbank Town Center mall.

In late August and early September of this year, Burbank Police began investigating a string of sexual batteries that occurred at the Burbank Town Center mall, located at 201 East Magnolia Boulevard. Over the course of a few weeks, several female victims had reported being touched and grabbed inappropriately over their clothing by a male suspect. Among the victims were customers and an employee of Burlington Coat Factory, and customers of Macy’s.

Burbank Police Investigators obtained surveillance video from the mall which led to the identification of a vehicle belonging to the suspect, and the suspect himself. He has been identified as Javier Navarro, a 23-year-old resident of Sylmar.

Following the investigation, the Burbank City Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and filed the charge of sexual battery against Mr. Navarro. On September 30, Burbank Police Detectives located and arrested Mr. Navarro pursuant to an arrest warrant. Mr. Navarro was arraigned in court on October 3, at which time he entered a plea of not guilty and was released on his own recognizance by a judge.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Burbank Police Detective Jesus Espindola, at (818) 238-3210.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call your local police department, the Burbank Police Department, at (818) 238-3000, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline, at (800) 656-HOPE (4673).