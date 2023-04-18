Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Failed Traffic Stop

Burbank police are investigating what led to a man who took his own life after first being pulled over by police for a traffic violation.

According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “At about 1:00 p.m., a Burbank Police officer conducted a traffic stop after observing the driver of a vehicle commit a violation of the California Vehicle Code. As the officer was speaking with the driver, he saw ammunition on the floorboard and instructed the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver refused and drove away”.

At the time, officers did not pursue the suspect and started a search of the area. A citizen called the department to say they said that the vehicle that fled officers was now parked in the Chase Bank parking lot at Verdugo and Olive.

Photo by Austin Gebhardt

Upon securing the scene, the officers saw one person sitting on the driver’s side of the vehicle and gave commands for him to exit the vehicle. After receiving no reply, they pinned his vehicle in and still saw no movement except for the man slumped over with blood. No gunshot was heard, and it is unknown when he took his life.

A Burbank fire engine had been in the area and was standing by and asked for a paramedic unit to join them at 1:31 pm when the man was pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Burbank police have not released any more information as to why the man was carrying the ammunition or why he took his life.

Burbank Police are working with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office to identify the decedent and notify the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigation Division, at (818) 238-3210.