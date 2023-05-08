Man Enters Burroughs High Campus During School, Chased Off by a Student

A letter from Principal Matt Chambers was sent to John Burroughs High School parents today at 4:32 pm, giving details of a man who had entered the campus through the Parish gate and attempted to steal a sweatshirt.

While the incident is said to have happened around 11:45 am, police were not dispatched to the school until 12:24 pm. There was also a report of a man, with the same description, stealing a blue sweater from Oscar’s Barbershop that police responded to at 11:49 am. It is not known if it was the same suspect.

This is the second incident of an intruder on one of the high school campuses, when last month, a former Burbank High student came onto the campus and sexually assaulted a student there before being caught.

Here is a copy of the letter that was sent to parents:

Dear Burroughs Community Members,

Today at approximately 11:45 a.m. an adult male (approximately 25-30 years old) entered campus through Parish Gate #1. This occurred during the passing period between Period 3 and Period 4. We are investigating how the individual entered the campus through a supervised area. While on campus, the adult male attempted to take a sweater from a student. The adult male was then chased off campus by a second student.

The Burbank Police Department was immediately contacted and is aware of the individual responsible.

We know this is an alarming situation. We will continue our investigation and will implement the necessary changes to prevent this from occurring in the future.

Respectfully,

Matt Chambers, Ed.D.

Principal

John Burroughs High School

