Man in Stolen Vehicle Killed After Striking Stone Pillar

By On April 2, 2020

Leave a reply

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

Police are investigating an accident at the corner of Sunset Canyon and Olive that left a El Cajon man dead after striking the stone pillar at the entrance to Country Club Drive.

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

Police were dispatched along with a full rescue response from the fire department around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, April 1 for a report of a solo vehicle traffic accident with a person trapped in the vehicle.

Once they arrived, it was determined that the driver was deceased and was pronounced at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz, that police have determined had struck the pillar head-on, resulting in major damage to the vehicle. The coroner was notified who responded to the scene to pick up the victim.

Photo courtesy Brandon Nichols

Police reported that several witnesses near the scene of the accident reported seeing the car driving erratically and speeding before the collision occurred. It will not be known if drugs or alcohol played a factor until the coroner releases his preliminary report.

At the time of the crash, the Mercedes was reported as a stolen vehicle. Burbank traffic investigators later learned the car was stolen earlier in the morning from a relative of the victim. No other vehicles were involved and the Public Works Department was called out to inspect the damage to the pillar.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau, at (818) 238-3100.

Photo courtesy Brandon Nichols

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

Related Posts:

Jordan Middle Students take the “California Pizza Kitchen Culinary Challenge”
Motorcyclist Ejected Into Truck After Collision
Washington Elementary Welcome Back Picnic Provides Fun For All Ages
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: “St. Joes” A Burbank Icon