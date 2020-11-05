Man Injures Officer After Hitting Him with His Car

Burbank police put Giovanni Fuller, 22, of Los Angeles under arrest just after midnight November 5 after the man allegedly drove his car into an officer, resulting to an injury to his leg.

Officers had tried to stop Fuller for a vehicle code violation on San Fernando Bl. at Providencia Ave. It was discovered the driver of the car had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A police officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle, but he refused. Instead, he sped off, striking the officer with the car, according to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.

After striking the officer, the suspect fled the scene in his Mercedes-Benz sedan, crashing into a fence a short time later on the Alameda turnout that runs adjacent to the railroad tracks above the underpass and then fled on foot. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and within minutes found Fuller and took him into custody.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where he received treatment and was released.

Fuller was booked on suspicion of DUI, assault on a police officer, unauthorized possession of an access card (he had an EDD Card in someone else’s name), and the outstanding warrant, which was for assault on a police officer. He is in-custody and being held on $251,000 bail.