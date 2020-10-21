Man is Killed in Early Morning Motorcycle Accident

A 37-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning, October 21, after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tow truck on Riverside Drive between Bob Hope Drive and Buena Vista.

Los Angeles County Coroner identified the man as Arnie Cervantes from Rancho Cucamonga.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 5:43 am and pronounced Cervantes dead at the scene.

Burbank police are investigating and have said they may have more information on Thursday and are awaiting reports.

We will add to this story when more details are provided.