Man Killed After Running Into the Path of Amtrak’s Coast Starlight

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a moving train.

On December 23, 2021, at about 10:11 a.m., Burbank Police and paramedics responded to the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Vanowen Avenue after receiving several reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and train. Witnesses had observed the pedestrian run into the path of the moving train.

When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located a pedestrian lying on the ground, adjacent to the train tracks. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The conductor of the Amtrak Coast Starlight immediately stopped the train and was interviewed by investigators. Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the conductor.

After completing interviews of witnesses and the review of traffic cameras, the investigation revealed that the incident occurred when the pedestrian appeared to intentionally run into the path of the moving train. The train was traveling northbound at the Buena Vista Street crossing at the time of incident.

At this time, the pedestrian is only being identified as an adult male.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.