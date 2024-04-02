Man Shot in Early Morning on East Elmwood

At 3:23 am on April 2, Burbank police were called to the scene of a possible shooting in the area of Glenoaks and Elmwood. Upon arriving at the scene, they found one man who was bleeding from the head.

Paramedics were called to the scene by police at 3:27 am on Tuesday morning with a report of a man in his 30’s with a gunshot wound to the head. Police started to canvas the area to find the exact area of the shooting. Immediate witnesses spoke in Armenian, with Burbank police calling over to Glendale police to provide an officer for translation.

While police started to scan the area for where the shooting happened, a homeowner informed police that he had heard four gunshots on Elmwood. Police belive the shooting occurred in the 300 block of East Elmwood. A vehicle believed to be involved registered to an owner in Glendale.

A written statement from Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department said the man was transported to a local trauma center and is expected to survive. “The investigation is continuing as detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene and surrounding neighborhood.”

Police would like anyone with information about the shooting to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.

They stressed that you can remain anonymous.