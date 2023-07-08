Man Shot Multiple Times in Alley Friday Night

Investigation Underway After Late-Night Shooting Leaves One Hospitalized

BURBANK, CA – An investigation is currently underway following a late-night shooting that took place on July 7, 2023, leaving one person hospitalized and in fair condition. The Burbank Police Department responded to the scene after receiving reports of a possible shooting in the 500 block of East San Jose Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, the first responding officer discovered evidence of a shooting in the north alley of East San Jose Avenue, situated between Sixth Street and Glenoaks Boulevard. Additional police officers were quickly dispatched to the scene and directed their attention to a male victim in the alley, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers promptly initiated first aid procedures while waiting for paramedics to arrive. The victim was subsequently transported to a nearby trauma center for medical treatment, with his injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

Residents residing in the vicinity reported hearing multiple shots fired in quick succession. In their investigation, the police discovered several empty bullet casings strewn across the alley. Furthermore, paramedics were also summoned to the scene to treat an individual who suffered injuries from shattered glass resulting from the shooting.

Despite a thorough search of the area, law enforcement officers were unable to locate the suspect(s) involved in the incident. The Burbank Police Department deployed multiple officers to conduct a comprehensive search for the perpetrator(s), but they remain at large.

The victim, identified as a 45-year-old Burbank resident, is currently recovering from his injuries. In an effort to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, detectives are diligently working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. Based on preliminary investigations, authorities believe this was not a random act of violence.

The investigative team is actively gathering information by interviewing witnesses, canvassing the area for additional evidence, and reviewing surveillance footage. The Burbank Police Department is urging anyone with relevant information regarding this incident to come forward and contact the Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.