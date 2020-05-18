Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunset Canyon Drive

By On May 18, 2020

Burbank police and paramedics received a call around 6:17 pm on Monday, May 18 of a possible shooting near the corner of Providencia and Sunset Canyon in Burbank.

Shooting scene on Sunset Cyn. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

A police helicopter was on the scene and reported a man outside with possible gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Police arriving on scene said the suspect, described as possibly a male Armenian, heavyset and in his 20’s, was seen fleeing the scene.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the man to a local trauma hospital where he is listed in serious condition. His name and age have not been released.

According to Burbank Police Spokesman Lieutenant Claudio Losacco, Investigators are on-scene and beginning their investigation. He said the victim was ‘suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body’ in an email release.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

 

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call Burbank Police at 818 238-3000

 

 

 

 

