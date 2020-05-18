Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunset Canyon Drive

Burbank police and paramedics received a call around 6:17 pm on Monday, May 18 of a possible shooting near the corner of Providencia and Sunset Canyon in Burbank.

A police helicopter was on the scene and reported a man outside with possible gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Police arriving on scene said the suspect, described as possibly a male Armenian, heavyset and in his 20’s, was seen fleeing the scene.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the man to a local trauma hospital where he is listed in serious condition. His name and age have not been released.

According to Burbank Police Spokesman Lieutenant Claudio Losacco, Investigators are on-scene and beginning their investigation. He said the victim was ‘suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body’ in an email release.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call Burbank Police at 818 238-3000