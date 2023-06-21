Man Stabbed Multiple Times Finds Help at Wendy’s Drive-Through

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into a reported stabbing that occurred late last night, resulting in one person being hospitalized in stable condition. The incident took place at approximately 11:00 p.m., with police being told by the victim that he was stabbed at the Empire under the crossing of the I-5 Freeway.

The man then walked to Wendy’s and approached the drive-through, asking the employee for help, who immediately called the police. Upon arrival, the man was gone, but officers were able to follow a blood trail and quickly found the victim a short distance away.

Responding police officers discovered a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The wounded individual, identified as a 52-year-old man, informed law enforcement that he had been attacked by an assailant while both individuals were experiencing homelessness.

According to the victim’s statement, a heated argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect proceeded to stab him multiple times. The motive behind the dispute remains unclear at this time.

Prompt medical attention was administered by officers who applied a tourniquet before Burbank Fire Department Paramedics swiftly transported him to a local hospital. Currently listed in stable condition, medical professionals anticipate his survival and continue to monitor his progress.

Law enforcement promptly dispatched additional officers to the area, initiating an extensive search for the suspect. Their efforts proved unsuccessful in locating the assailant.

In light of the incident, investigators are combing the vicinity for any potential evidence that may aid in identifying and apprehending the suspect. Moreover, authorities are in the process of obtaining surveillance footage from nearby establishments that may have captured the incident or the perpetrator’s escape.