Man Stabbed to Death at Burbank Tri-plex on Cordova Street

Police and paramedics were called to a residence at 1227 Cordova Street around 4:47 am for what, at the time, a dispatcher reported as someone’s brother was bleeding and dying, and there was a possible knife involved. The caller to the police said that it was possibly self-defense.

According to radio reports, the knife was put in a nearby sink after the stabbing, which allegedly occurred to the victim’s neck. Upon arrival, police reported that the victim had cuts to both his face and an arterial wound to the neck and was unresponsive at the time. His mother said the brother was still there and in another room.

The police officer with the victim was told to put pressure on the wound until paramedics arrived.

Once paramedics arrived, he was transported immediately to a local trauma center with an officer riding in the paramedic van with the victim.

Police transported four people to the station for interviews. It is not known what their relationship is with the victim or if any arrests have been made at this time. Police said that one person was detained at the residence but did not say what his relationship was with the victim.

Burbank Police Lt. Derek Green released a statement that said. “The victim was transported to a local trauma center but succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.”

No other information was released. We will update this story as more information is made available.