Man Struck and Killed by Train Behind Animal Shelter Thursday Morning

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a moving train.

On February 17, 2022, around 6:00 a.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the train tracks behind the Burbank Animal Shelter, located at 1150 North Victory Place, regarding a pedestrian reportedly struck by a moving train. When the officers arrived, they located a person lying on the ground, adjacent to the tracks, with significant injuries.

Unfortunately, the person was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

Investigators spoke with the conductor of the Metrolink train, who had remained at the scene after the collision. Neither drugs nor alcohol was believed to be contributing factors regarding the conductor.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing the surveillance video, it was determined the decedent intentionally positioned himself across the train tracks as the train was approaching. The train, which was traveling southbound, was unable to stop and struck the decedent.

The conductor and passengers did not sustain any injuries.

At this time, the decedent has only been identified as an adult male. The Burbank Police Department is working with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office to identify the decedent and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.