Man Thrown into Window Does Not Press Charges

On the evening of Tuesday, September 19th, at approximately 9:45 pm, officers from the Burbank Police Department (BPD) were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Burbank Boulevard in response to a battery investigation.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a heated dispute between two roommates had escalated into a physical confrontation. As the altercation intensified, a kitchen window was shattered, resulting in one of the participants sustaining a cut to his arm.

Paramedics responded immediately to the scene, and the injured party received on-site medical attention for his wound. Thankfully, the injury was non-life-threatening and did not necessitate hospitalization.

Despite the violent nature of the incident, both parties involved expressed no interest in pressing charges against each other. Consequently, no arrests were made in connection to the incident. The motivation behind the altercation remains unclear, and as no formal complaints have been lodged, the BPD has closed the case.