Man Tries to Steal Package and Winds Up Being Stabbed by Victim

A routine package retrieval took a dangerous turn on Saturday afternoon when a suspect attempted to steal a package from a resident in the vicinity of Pass Avenue and Toluca Park Drive.

According to Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department said that around 4:30 pm on October 7, the victim had just received his parcel from a UPS driver when he was suddenly confronted. As he started to leave, an individual, later identified as Gavin Thorenson, 33, from Denver, CO, approached him and made a grab for the package. A brief struggle ensued between the two men, leading to Thorenson successfully snatching the parcel and making a run for it.

Not willing to let the thief escape, the victim gave chase. This led to a physical altercation during which the victim, in a bid to defend himself, used his pocketknife, stabbing Thorenson once.

The injury caused Thorenson to drop the stolen package and flee the scene. Surprisingly, he sought refuge on the former Warner Bros Ranch Lot located at 411. N Hollywood Way. However, his escape was short-lived. Burbank police officers arrived on the scene promptly, locating and apprehending Thorenson without any further altercations.

Paramedics transported the injured suspect to a local hospital, where he received medical treatment for the stab wound. After his treatment, Thorenson was booked at the Burbank Police Jail on charges of robbery.

Residents are reminded to always be cautious and prioritize personal safety, even during seemingly mundane tasks like receiving parcels.