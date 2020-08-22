Many Sports and Recreation Activities Open in Burbank

We all know that many people are sitting at home frustrated by COVID-19 wondering if there is anything available to do in terms of exercise that goes beyond walking up and down the street in your neighborhood.

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department has released its Fall 2020 Recreation Guide, that still has a number of opportunities available to participate in sports at public locations.

Some classes, which are not listed below, are being held virtually. For those who want to get back to normal, the parks and recreation department has once again done a fine job coming up with a long list that should keep everyone safe and yet still have the opportunity to continue in their favorite activities or sports.

HIKING TRAILS

The Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon Trails are open. For more information visit www.burbankca.gov/hiking

TENNIS

Courts are open at the Burbank Tennis Center, located at McCambridge Park. Courts are also open at Brace Canyon, George Izay, Mountain View and Verdugo Parks. Group lessons are also available with limited space available. For more information visit burbanktenniscenter.com or call (818) 843-4105.

PICKLEBALL

This sport that is quickly growing in popularity can be played outdoors at the Burbank Tennis Center, Larry L. Maxam Memorial Park and George Izay Park. For more information visit burbankca.gov/pickleball

VALLEY SKATE PARK

The skate park that is located at 1625 N. Valley Street is open for skateboarding, BMX bikes and scooters. Effective August 16, skateboarding is open from 12-8 p.m. on Sundays, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 4 to 9 p.m. on Fridays. BMX bikes are open on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. The park is open to scooters on Wednesdays and from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 to 9 p.m.

GOLF

Golf at DeBell Golf Club is open. Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance. For more information call (818) 845-0022 or visit debellgolf.com. If one is interested in instructional classes for both youth and adults contact Head Golf Professional Joaquin Herbozo at Joaquin@debellgolf.com.

SWIMMING

The facility as Verdugo Park is open for lessons, private instruction, family sessions and the youth swim team. For more information, call (818) 238-5391 or visit www.burbankca.gov/acquatics

ADULT SOFTBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Will be held September 20 from 2 to 5 pm. at the Olive Ball Fields. The cost is $25 per participant. Masks and gloves are required and participants must bring their own equipment. To sign up visit www.burbankparks.com and select “Sports Special Events”.

CROSS COUNTRY CLUB

This is for youth ages 5 to 14. The season runs from Sept. 29 until December 8 and is co-sponsored by the city and Fleet Feet Burbank. For more information visit burbankparks.com

ADULT FITNESS CLASSES

The first session begins in September and the second session begins in October. The cost is $58 per session and will be held at McCambridge Park. Three courses are offered with “Functional Training”, “Volleyball Academy” and “Basketball Academy.” Each session will meet four times. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com

FITNESS FOR ADULTS 55+

A number of classes are taught at the Joslyn Center including Kundalini Chair Yoga, Strength and Balance, Shao Chi and Yoga and Chair Strength Training. For more information call (818) 238-5353 or email Joslyn@burbankca.gov

GYMNASTICS

There are classes available for those ages 5 and younger, as well as classes for those aged 6 to 13 at Fun & Fit Gymnastics in Burbank. Register online at burbankparks.com beginning August 25. For more information call (818) 238-5385.

SOCCER

Super Soccer Stars classes are held Saturdays at Johnny Carson Park for those ages 6 and younger.

FENCING

Open to those ages 7 to 18. Classes will be conducted outdoors at Olive Recreation Center with instructors from Swords Fencing Studio in Burbank. Registration is done through the parks and recreation department. Visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

BALLET

Will be held outdoors at Olive Recreation Center on Tuesdays for those ages 6 to 10. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

MAT PILATES and YOGA for the YOUNG DANCER

Will be held outdoors at Olive Recreation Center beginning Sept. 14. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

A great opportunity on the outdoor courts at Maxam park to prepare for high school basketball as the class instructor is Burroughs varsity coach Victoria Oganyan. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

A great opportunity on the outdoor field at Gross Park to prepare for high school volleyball as the class instructor is Burroughs varsity coach Edwin Real. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

SOFTBALL

Class is open to girls ages 8 to 13 and will be held at McCambridge Park. Another great opportunity to prepare for the high school level as Burbank High varsity coach Melissa Sanchez is the instructor. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

NINJA FIT

Open to those ages 6 to 13. This is for kids who aspire to challenge themselves against obstacles similar to those seen on television in American Ninja Warrior. Classes begin in September at Fun & Fitness Gymnastics. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

NINJA OBSTACLE COURSE

This will be held on Tuesday’s outdoors at Olive Recreation Center. This will include a number of games, including dodgeball and Capture the Flag. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

OUTDOOR YOUTH YOGA

This is open to those ages 7 and up and will begin Sept. 18. It will be located at Planet Namaste in Burbank. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

SKATEBOARD ATHLETIC PROGRAM

This will be held at Valley Skate Park and is for those ages 6 and up. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

SOFTBALL SMASHING SCHOOL

Open to those ages 5 to 25, it will be held at Valley Park Ball Field. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

YOUTH EVOLUTION BASKETBALL

Will be held on the outdoor courts at the Ovrom Community Center for those ages 5 to 7. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

JUJITSU SELF-DEFENSE FUNDAMENTALS

This will be held outdoors at Verdugo Recreation Center. It is open to those ages 16 and up. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

TAI CHI

This will be held outdoors at Verdugo Recreation Center for ages 13 and up. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

BASKETBALL SKILL WORK

This class is open to those ages 12-19 and will work on speed, agility and plyometrics. It will be held at Maxam Park and the instructor is Burroughs varsity boys’ basketball coach Allan Ellis. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

BOYS BASKETBALL CLASS

This class is open for boys ages 13-18 at Maxam Park. It is unofficially the Burroughs High boys basketball preseason practice class. Burroughs varsity coach Allan Ellis is the instructor. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL FUNDAMENTALS

This class is open for boys ages 13-18 at McCambridge Recreation Center. This is unofficially the Burbank High boys’ basketball preseason practice class. Burbank varsity boys’ basketball coach Sid Cooke is the instructor. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

FOOTBALL CONDITIONING

This is for students ages 13 to 18 and will be held at Olive Recreation Center. It is unofficially the Burroughs High football conditioning class. Varsity coach Jesse Craven is the instructor. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL JV/FRESHMEN BASKETBALL

This is for girls ages 13 to 18 and will be held at outdoors at Maxam Park. It is unofficially the Burroughs High girls’ basketball preseason practice class. The instructor is Victoria Oganyan. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BASKETBALL

This is for girls ages 13 to 18 and will be held outdoors at Maxam Park. It is unofficially the Burroughs High girls’ basketball preseason practice class. The Instructor is Victoria Oganyan. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

This is for girls ages 13 to 18 and will be held outdoors at McCambridge Park. It is unofficially the Burbank High girls’ basketball preseason practice class. The Instructor is Jett Del Mundo. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER FITNESS AND CONDITIONING

This is for girls ages 13 to 18 and will be held at Gross Park. The instructor is Pablo Diaz. This is unofficially the Burbank High girls’ soccer team’s preseason practice class. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PREP

This is for girls ages 13 to 18 and will be held at Maxam Park. The instructors are Robert Sanchez and Brady Riggs. This is unofficially the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team’s preseason practice class. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

INTERMEDIATE VOLLEYBALL SKILLS

This is for girls ages 15 and 16 who have experience playing high school volleyball. It will be held at the outdoor field at Gross Park. Burroughs varsity coach Edwin Real is the instructor. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

POWER VOLLEYBALL

This is for girls who are advanced high school players. The course will be taught on the outdoor courts at Gross Park. Burroughs varsity coach Edwin Real is the instructor. This is the unofficial Burroughs High varsity girls’ volleyball team preseason practice class. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

SPORTS FITNESS IMPROVEMENT CLASS

This will be held at Maxam Park and work on a number of areas including strength training, speed, agility and plyometrics. The course instructor is Burroughs varsity boys’ basketball coach Allan Ellis. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

AQUA FIT: SHALLOW AND DEEP WATER

This course will involve working out and listening to music while in the pool. It will be taught at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility and is open to those ages 16 and up. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

BURN, GROOVE & FLOW

This class will be held at Olive Recreation Center and is open to those ages 13 and up. It is a class that will involve music, training, dance and body-flow workouts. You need to bring your own mat and light weights are optional. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

CARDIO FAT BLAST/30 MINUTES to FITNESS

This is mix of fat-burning cardio and lightweight body sculpting and strengthening of muscles. It is for those ages 13 and up. It will be held outdoors at Verdugo Recreation Center. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

CARDIO KICKBOXING (OLD SCHOOL)

This class is open to those ages 13 and up. It will be held outdoors at Olive Recreation Center. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

FAT to FIRM/CARDIO WEIGHT LOSS and BODY SCULPT

This class is intended to help build muscle and lose fat while increasing stamina. It will be held outdoors at Verdugo Recreation Center. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

PILATES = WEIGHT LOSS + STRENGTH

is class is open to those ages 12 and up. It will be held at Verdugo Recreation Center. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

OUTDOOR CREATIVE VINYASA

This class is designed for adults to boost energy while stretching and strengthening the body. It will be located at Planet Namaste. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

OUTDOOR RESTORATIVE MOVEMENT + SOUND

This class for adults will involve long stretches and a number of other techniques to improve one’s mind. Remember to bring your own mat. It will be located at Planet Namaste. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

OUTDOOR YIN: STRETCHING

This is a deep stretch yoga class. It greatly helps joints by increasing flexibility. Remember to bring your own mat. It will be located at Planet Namaste. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

QIGONG

This class is based upon the self-healing ancient Daoist practice that combined a specific way o breathing and moving exercise. It will be located at Olive Recreation Center and is for those ages 55 and up. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.

ZUMBA + CARDIO DANCE

This will be held at Ovrom Community Center and will be held outdoors. It is for those ages 13 and up. For more information visit www.burbankparks.com or call (818) 238-5385.