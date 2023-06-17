Mario Lopez Golf Classic Tournament Brings in $430K to Support Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

The annual Mario Lopez Golf Classic took place at Lakeside Golf Club, bringing in over $430K to support Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (PSJMC). The event took place on Monday, June 12th, with an all-day event of golf, food, awards, and live music.

Actor Mario Lopez hosts the event each year and kicked off the morning with a putting contest and golf shotgun start, followed by a BBQ lunch sponsored by UFC. After a full day of golf at the beautiful Lakeside Golf Club in Toluca Lake, guests enjoyed a 19th-hole reception sponsored by Image Protection Service, followed by the Golf Awards Dinner sponsored by Worthe Real Estate Group.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The philanthropic tournament brought out celebrities, entertainment industry leaders, community members, and leaders from PSJMC. Mario Lopez has been the host of the Golf Classic each year and an ambassador for PSJMC, bringing in over $6 million to support the hospital over the years. All three of his children were born at the Burbank hospital, and the staff has taken care of him and his family for every injury, emergency, and visit. PSJMC’s Catholic mission has always resonated with Lopez, who raises his children with a faith-based education.

During the reception, guests enjoyed a bar and hors d’oeuvres while listening to a live mariachi band. Lopez roamed around greeting guests, taking pictures, and thanking the generous sponsors who made the event possible. Celebrities like Scott Eastwood and Michael Pena attended the event, and actor Andy Garcia made a surprise visit to auction off a golf outing with him at Lakeside Golf Club.

After the reception, a live auction was held, and the total amount brought in from the event totaled over $430K. “PSJMC is located in the media capital of the world, and it means a great deal to us that we are surrounded by so many companies that care deeply about bringing world-class care to our community,” said Angela Khurdajian, Providence’s Director of Philanthropy. “This not only benefits their businesses, but their employees, guests, friends, and families as well.”

Providence Saint Joseph Foundation board member, Michael Daruty, was honored at the event and has served as the golf committee chair for the last nine years. His efforts have helped to raise more than $1.2 million for the Minutes Matter Emergency Services Campaigns. “Our success has been possible because of Michael’s caring leadership and long-lasting relationships with many of these companies who have supported us through the years,” said Khurdajian.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Lopez handed out golf awards from the day’s event, and the evening wrapped up with a lively performance by The Yachtley Crew. Wearing blue blazers and captain’s hats, the band performed covers of the 1970s and 80s hit songs that got people up and dancing in front of the stage.

The Cusumano Family was a sponsor of the Mario Lopez Golf Classic, among many others, and has been a strong supporter of Providence for nearly 50 years. “The mission that Providence fulfills in our community is vital. Providence provides compassionate, world-class health care to everyone in this community regardless of the ability to pay, and the benefits of their mission are felt every day by the hundreds of patients that they care for each and every day,” said Michael Cusumano, Managing Director at the Cusumano Real Estate Group. Cusumano holds Providence close as many members of his family were born there, treated there, and passed there. “In each case, the dedicated, compassionate care that we have received has made a huge difference in our quality of life,” he added.

Comcast NBCUniversal co-branded with the tournament and was the event’s title sponsor, and has been a longstanding partner with PSJMC. Other sponsors that helped to make the event possible but were not listed above included The Walt Disney Company, Worthe Real Estate Group, Entertainment Partners, Qvest.US, Metropolitan Culinary Services, Dolby, 2G Digital, MTI Film LLC, Illuminate Hollywood, The Los Angeles Chargers, Murphy and Ed Romano, and United Airlines.