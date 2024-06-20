Markarian Announces Her Candidacy for Burbank Board of Education, Trustee Area 5

Annie Markarian, a long-time community member who has devoted her career to civil service and public administration, is excited to announce her candidacy for the Burbank Board of Education, Trustee Area 5. With a commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, supportive, and high-achieving educational environment, Markarian is ready to bring positive change to our schools.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our community of students, parents, teachers and administrators,” said Markarian. “I believe in the power of education to transform lives, and I am dedicated to ensuring that every student has access to the resources and support they need to succeed.” She added, “I am committed to transparency, accountability, and open communication. Together, we can build a school district that not only meets the needs of our students but also prepares them to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Markarian moved to Burbank in 1992, just as she was entering high school. She graduated as the valedictorian of her class, earned a scholarship to the University of Southern California, and completed her educational journey at Loyola Law School – Los Angeles – in 2005.

For nearly 20-years, Markarian has leveraged her legal background to support public entities effectively negotiate with bargaining units, implement performance management solutions, mitigate risk, optimize innovative solutions, and establish transparency and accountability with the community. She currently serves as a Director of Labor and Employee Relations and Chief Negotiator. In this role, she oversees the Human Resources, Employee Relations and Risk Management functions of a public entity with an annual budget of over 1.8-billion dollars. It is this experience, and a deeply rooted love for her community, that she will leverage for the benefit of the Burbank Unified School District.

Markarian has been an active community member, a graduate of the Leadership Burbank Academy, and past President and Secretary of the Armenian General Benevolent Union – Young Professionals of Los Angeles (AGBU-YPLA).

Markarian encourages all community members to join her campaign for a better future for our schools.