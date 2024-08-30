Markarian Secures Endorsement from Former Teachers and School Board Members

Annie Markarian, a candidate for the Burbank Board of Education (Area 5), proudly announces endorsements from a distinguished group of retired Burbank educators, counselors, and former Board members. This esteemed group includes retired educators Barry Sarna, Pam Cohen, Linda Walmsley, Les Cohen, Hallie Fleishman, and Paula Morris, as well as former Board members Bob Bowne, Richard Raad, Elena Hubbell, Denise Wilcox, Dave Kemp, Debbie Kukta, Roberta Reynolds, and Larry Applebaum.

Barry Sarna, a retired middle school teacher, expressed his support for Markarian, stating, “Annie’s expertise in labor relations will be instrumental in addressing challenges, negotiating contracts, and fostering positive relationships to retain top-notch personnel. As a former educator, I am confident that she will contribute to creating a more academically enriching environment for all BUSD students.”

Former Board Member Elena Hubbell also endorsed Markarian, highlighting her commitment to prioritizing student education. Hubbell remarked, “I am excited about Annie’s vision for advancing our education system. Her fresh perspective and dedication to collaborating with teachers will drive improvements in test scores and better prepare our students for college and careers. Annie has both the passion and the leadership to make a significant positive impact.”

Markarian’s interest in serving the Burbank community was sparked when the current Board of Education entered a contract to evaluate the feasibility of high-density workforce housing at the Horace Mann center in the Hillside – a neighborhood designated as a Very High Hazard Fire Severity Zone. She mobilized over 1,500 residents to advocate for safety. She then went on to participate in the Leadership Burbank Academy, where she gained a deeper understanding of the community’s values and priorities.

As a labor attorney who directs both Human Resources and Risk Management, Markarian would bring a unique set of skills and perspective to the Board. Her “Burbank 5 for 5” plan outlines her comprehensive vision for the future of Burbank’s education system, emphasizing academic excellence, career readiness, school safety, student well-being, accountability, transparency, parental and community engagement, and improvements to facilities and infrastructure.

For more information about Annie Markarian and her campaign, please visit www.Burbank5for5.com.