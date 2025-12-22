Mary Hamzoian Named a 2025 Bisnow Power Woman Honoree

Mary Hamzoian, Economic Development Manager for the City of Burbank’s Community Development Department, has been named a 2025 Bisnow Power Woman, an award recognizing women making significant impact across the Southern California commercial real estate industry.

Bisnow’s Power Women initiative highlights leaders who demonstrate influence, innovation, and measurable results across all sectors of commercial real estate, while advancing opportunities for women and promoting broader industry diversity.

Hamzoian has served the City of Burbank for more than 20 years and currently leads the City’s Economic Development Division. In this role, she works alongside City staff and community partners to support business attraction and retention, development, tourism promotion, and Downtown Burbank revitalization efforts. Through a collaborative, service-oriented approach, the Economic Development Division has advanced programs that support local entrepreneurs and established businesses, including the Burbank’s Business Concierge Program, which provided more than 15,300 direct services in fiscal year 2024-25, helping businesses navigate zoning, site selection, and permitting.

These efforts have contributed to a strong and diverse economy with new and expanding businesses like AC Hotel, Rivian Motors, Capital Grille, Equinox, Philz Coffee, Artelice, and more. Hamzoian also played a pivotal role in securing the MUSEXPO event, recruiting the internationally acclaimed music and media summit to Burbank in 2016 and in 2025 welcoming high-level music executives from more than 30 countries to Burbank.

Hamzoian also serves as Executive Director of both the Burbank Hospitality Association and the Downtown Burbank Partnership. Additionally, she plays an active role in regional economic development efforts, serving on the boards of The Valley Economic Alliance and the Verdugo Workforce Investment Board. She is a USC alumnus and regularly participates in mentorship, panel discussions, and professional development programs focused on economics, real estate, and public-sector leadership.

To learn more about the City’s Economic Development efforts, visit burbankca.gov/web/community-development/economic-development. To learn more about Bisnow, visit https://www.bisnow.com/.