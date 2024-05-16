May 22 is the Deadline to Submit City’s Parks Master Plan Survey

City Parks Master Plan Survey Deadline is May 22, 2024

﻿The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department has conducted a series of public engagement and outreach workshops to identify the community’s needs for the future of Burbank’s parks, facilities, and recreational programs. There is still time to submit your recommendations for the City Parks Master Plan:

Questions? Contact the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department at (818) 238-5300 or parksandrec@burbankca.gov

Burbank City Parks Master Plan Project Website
