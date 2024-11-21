Mayor Nick Schultz Announces Resignation From the Burbank City Council

In a move that marks the beginning of a new chapter in his public service career, Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz has officially announced his resignation from the Burbank City Council. The decision, effective at noon on Monday, November 25, comes as Schultz prepares to assume his new role as a California State Assemblymember on December 2.

During an exclusive interview with myBurbank, Schultz explained the reasons behind his resignation, expressing gratitude to the Burbank community for their support throughout his tenure. “This has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” Schultz said, reflecting on his four years in office. “I’ve always aimed to leave Burbank better than I found it.”

Transition Plans for City Leadership

Vice Mayor Nikki Perez will act as acting mayor until the official council reorganization meeting on December 16. Schultz commended Perez and the entire City Council for their readiness to navigate the transition. “I have full confidence in Vice Mayor Perez and my colleagues to continue leading Burbank through this period of change,” he said.

The council will operate with four members until the swearing-in of newly elected Councilmember Chris Rizzotti on December 16. Schultz reassured residents that the council has prepared for this scenario, structuring upcoming agendas to minimize the risk of tied votes.

Reflecting on Four Transformative Years

Schultz’s tenure as mayor and council member coincided with unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, Schultz highlighted significant achievements, such as:

Economic Recovery: Helping Burbank navigate and recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Helping Burbank navigate and recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. Public Safety Improvements: Reductions in violent crime and some of the best emergency response times in the region.

Reductions in violent crime and some of the best emergency response times in the region. Housing Development: Entitling more housing units in four years than in the previous 20 combined.

Entitling more housing units in four years than in the previous 20 combined. Sustainability Initiatives: Passing a landmark greenhouse gas reduction plan to combat climate change.

Passing a landmark greenhouse gas reduction plan to combat climate change. Homelessness Reduction: A third consecutive year of declining homelessness rates.

“These successes are not mine alone,” Schultz emphasized. “They belong to the entire community, our staff, and my council colleagues.”

A New Role in the California State Assembly

Schultz’s resignation is required by California state law, which prohibits holding dual public offices. Starting December 2, he will represent Burbank and neighboring areas in the Assembly, where he plans to focus on public safety, renewable energy, transportation, and housing.

The Mayor also outlined his priorities, including assembling his new team and preparing to introduce his first bill on December 2. Schultz teased upcoming legislative efforts but kept specific details under wraps, promising that his work would address the unique needs of Burbank and the region.

A Continued Presence in Burbank

While his new role demands significant time in Sacramento, Schultz vowed to remain connected to the community. “Burbank is my home,” he said. “I plan to split my time so I can stay engaged locally, whether it’s attending council meetings, ribbon cuttings, or community events.”

Final Words of Gratitude

As he prepares to leave city government, Schultz expresses deep appreciation for the support of his family, staff, and constituents. He credited his wife, Ali, for her behind-the-scenes contributions to his success and thanked Burbank residents for their trust and encouragement.

“This city has given me so much, and I will never forget that,” Schultz said. “As I take on this new role, I will continue to advocate for Burbank and ensure that our values are represented in Sacramento.”

Residents can expect to see Schultz back in Burbank regularly and hear updates on his legislative work through community events and podcasts.