Mayor’s Tree Lighting Includes Chip & Dale Along with Santa and Mrs Claus

Mayor Nikki Perez hosted this year’s City Hall Mayor’s Tree Lighting held Saturday evening. The festivities kicked off with City PIO Jonathan Jones, along with Mary Movsesyan, welcoming the crowd of over 1000.

The first performance of the night was from Generation DCD, Chilling Like a Snowman, which moved quickly through the remaining City Council Members, who were introduced.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Special appearances from Chip and Dale from nearby Disney Studios surprised the young and old in attendance. The John Burroughs Muses performed Here We Come A-wassailing.

The crowd was excited to welcome Santa Claus and Mrs Claus, who arrived on the Burbank Fire Department’s news Truck, Company 11, adorned with Christmas lights and all.

Santa warmed up the crowd with a couple of musical numbers and prepped them to help light the City Christmas Tree. Santa was presented with gifts from the Mayor and Vice Mayor to hold them over while delivering gifts this year.

While City Councilmembers, along with Chip and Dale, turned on the largest light switch in Burbank, and wala, the tree came to life bright and all.