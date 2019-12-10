Mayor’s Tree Lighting Jump Starts Burbank Holiday Spirit

Burbank Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy, along with some very special guests, welcomed City residents to kick off the holiday season with the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 7, on the steps of City Hall.

Gabel-Luddy was joined onstage by fellow City Councilmembers Jess Talamantes, Bob Frutos, Sharon Springer and Tim Murphy, along with State Senator Anthony Portantino’s rep Arda Tchakian, and special guest Congressman Adam Schiff.

The night featured musical performances by a capella group Muses from John Burroughs High School and dance performances in the spirit of the season by RC Dance Studio and Garri Dance Studio.

Gabel-Luddy said, “Burbank is one of my favorite places to be, and I am so happy to be at such a great event again this year.”

One of Burbank’s official sponsors, Disney Studios, sent out Minnie and Mickey Mouse, who arrived in an authentic 1960’s Mustang to make the whole holiday experience even more cheerful. A few minutes later, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived on a fire truck and then walked down the red carpet to the stage to greet everyone.

Finally, it was time to light the tree. Suspense was building up, and then all of a sudden, everyone in attendance cheered when the light of the tree glistened in the night sky.

Santa and Mrs. Claus stayed on site until 8:00 p.m. to hear young children’s Christmas wishes.

Woody Martin, a local resident, said “In my opinion this was an amazing Christmas time event, the entertainment was very good. There is only one thing I would like to see next year and that is a bigger tree.”