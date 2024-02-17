McCambridge Park Hosts Adaptive Sports Expo

A large crowd celebrates Burbank's unique inaugural sports event.

By
Jim Riggio
-
0
84

Participants came from all over Southern California Saturday as the city of Burbank hosted the inaugural Adaptive Sports Expo at McCambridge Park.

New Chamber Website
Water and Power
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center


The park was transformed into an Olympic Village-like setting.


“Our Recreation Services Manager Jennifer Lev and Diego Cevallos, who is an assistant director, the two staff members worked hard to put it together,” Burbank Parks and Recreation Director Marisa Garcia said. “They went out to other cities that have put on similar events. They brought this to Burbank and worked with different sponsors and made sure the event was something we can all be proud of.”


Garcia said they have hoped to have at least 200 participants, but exceeded that number and also had more than 100 volunteers.


There were opportunities for competitors to participate in Beep Baseball, Parafencing, Boccia, Drum Circle, Power Wheelchair Soccer, Tennis for Autism, Tennis for Individuals with Down Syndrome, Visually Impared Judo, Adaptive Martial Arts, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Tennis, Chair Yoga, Adaptive Golf, Adaptive Disc Golf and Piper’s Pals Baseball.

UCLA Health
Chamber Guide

Athletes traveled from all over Southern California for the event.

    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR