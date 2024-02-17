McCambridge Park Hosts Adaptive Sports Expo

Participants came from all over Southern California Saturday as the city of Burbank hosted the inaugural Adaptive Sports Expo at McCambridge Park.



The park was transformed into an Olympic Village-like setting.



“Our Recreation Services Manager Jennifer Lev and Diego Cevallos, who is an assistant director, the two staff members worked hard to put it together,” Burbank Parks and Recreation Director Marisa Garcia said. “They went out to other cities that have put on similar events. They brought this to Burbank and worked with different sponsors and made sure the event was something we can all be proud of.”



Garcia said they have hoped to have at least 200 participants, but exceeded that number and also had more than 100 volunteers.



There were opportunities for competitors to participate in Beep Baseball, Parafencing, Boccia, Drum Circle, Power Wheelchair Soccer, Tennis for Autism, Tennis for Individuals with Down Syndrome, Visually Impared Judo, Adaptive Martial Arts, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Tennis, Chair Yoga, Adaptive Golf, Adaptive Disc Golf and Piper’s Pals Baseball.

Athletes traveled from all over Southern California for the event.