McKinley Community Fair And Open House Draws Hundreds Of Families

William McKinley Elementary School held its annual Open House and Community Fair on Wednesday, May 1, with the theme “Panther Planet Pride.” Hundreds of the school’s families attended the event and several community organizations set up tables at the event for people to learn more about resources in Burbank.

The school featured “ideas and way to protect our earth,” according to McKinley Principal Liz Costella. “Student participateds in face painting, planting of seeds, composting, sorting recycling, art projects and so much more.”

“As part of our theme we featured Burbank TMO [Transportation Management Organization], the Burbank Recycling Center, Stough Canyon and CalSolar which demonstrated solar panels for our families.”

Families and their students could also climb inside a fire truck, a police car and an electric car with a solar panel roof.

The Jordan Jazz Band performed and TK, kindergarten and first grade students sang three songs about recycling and a medley from the school’s “Willy Wonka” musical.

Visitors were also treated to dinner form the “Let’s Be Frank” food truck sponsored by Michael Cusumano of the Cusumano Real Estate Group.

“The highlight of the night were the classroom visits. Families were able to see the amazing work their students have done all year, and students were able to show off all they have learned,” said Costella.

Incoming students for next year were also invited to attend the event to visit classrooms and “get a feel for our McKinley community.”

“Community Fair and Open House night is one of my favorite nights of the year,” commented Costella. “It is a wonderful way to celebrate our community and a successful school year.”

“I appreciate all of the community organizations joining us to share their resources with our families. The energy and excitement from our families and students is inspiring.”