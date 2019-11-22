McKinley Elementary School Career Day Showcases Variety Of Potential Jobs

By On November 22, 2019

Students got to think about what they want to be when they grow up at the annual William McKinley Elementary School Career Day, held on Tuesday, November 19.

More than 30 people from a variety of different careers stopped by the school to talk about their jobs, including employees of the Burbank Police Department, Burbank Fire Department, Burbank Public Works Department, along with Burbank Vice Mayor Sharon Springer and other City officials.

Karate instructor Robert Meltzer demonstrates his skills at McKinley Elementary Career Day. (Photo Courtesy Sarah Brown)

Students learned about the training, education and preparation for those jobs, and several others, including karate instructor, audio and film/video engineer, medical professional and real estate agent.

Prior to the event, students were surveyed about their areas of interest, choosing from different options such as community helpers, science and math, music and art, business and medical. They were then assigned to attend three different sessions during McKinley Elementary Career Day at which they could hear presentations related to their interests.

Sergeant Henry Garay of the Burbank Police Department shows his police car to students at William McKinley Elementary School. (Photo Courtesy Sarah Brown)

Burbank Police and S.W.A.T team members brought a police car and S.W.A.T. vehicle.

“The students enjoyed climbing in and out of the vehicles and getting to learn about the equipment used to protect our city,” explained McKinley Principal Liz Costella.

Real Estate Developer Michael Cusumano talks with the children at McKinley Elementary’s Career Day. (Photo Courtesy Sarah Brown)

“The Burbank Public Works Department joined us for the first time and brought a trash truck and backhoe for the student to explore and learn about.”

“Mr. Michael Cusumano from Cusumano Real Estate Group joined us once again to share his insight and amazing construction projects with our students. The model he shared was a big hit with the students.”

Officer Angela Burrows of the Burbank Police Department talks with students at McKinley Elementary School’s Career Day. (Photo Courtesy Sarah Brown)

“Our students were really excited about learning different careers,” Costella added. “Our presenters commented how happy they were to be here and the questions they had for them.”

“Career Day is such a fun and rewarding experience for our students here at William McKinley! We look forward to continuing this tradition and growing our event each year.”

Burbank Public Works Department stopped by McKinley Elementary Career Day to demonstrate some aspects of their work. (Photo Courtesy Sarah Brown)

