McKinley Elementary School Celebrates It’s 100th Anniversary with Open House

William McKinley Elementary School in Burbank marked its 100th anniversary during its annual Open House celebration on Thursday, April 30, bringing together students, alumni, staff, families, and community members to commemorate the milestone.

The evening began with a Community Fair that featured displays highlighting the school’s history decade by decade, offering attendees a look back at McKinley’s century-long presence in the community. Local organizations that provide services throughout Burbank also participated with informational booths.

McKinley Carnival & 100 YR Party

Entertainment during the celebration included performances by the Huerta Middle School band, as well as an encore presentation of selected musical numbers from this year’s McKinley PTA production of Mary Poppins.

Principal Liz Costella reflected on the school’s history and the values that have guided McKinley for the past 100 years, emphasizing its longstanding commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment for students and maintaining a strong sense of community.

The event also served as a reunion of sorts, as former and current staff members, alumni, and families gathered to celebrate their shared ties to the school.

School officials thanked McKinley alumnus Michael Cusumano for sponsoring the anniversary celebration, along with supporters of the school’s “100 for $100” fundraising campaign, which is helping fund upgrades to the auditorium’s sound system.