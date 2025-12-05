McKinley Elementary School Inspires Future Dreamers with Annual Career Day

McKinley Elementary School transformed into a bustling hub of curiosity and possibility on November 20 as students explored dozens of career paths during the school’s annual Career Day. For the last decade, Principal Liz Costella has championed this event, watching it grow from a small group of parent volunteers into one of the school’s most anticipated traditions.

What began as a handful of classroom presentations has now flourished into a full campus takeover, featuring 39 guest speakers spread throughout classrooms, bungalows, the play yard, and the auditorium. With each passing year, Costella has expanded the lineup, first reaching out to friends of staff, then inviting community members from across Burbank and beyond, to give students access to a wide variety of passions, professions, and real-world stories.

Students received a list of all the occupations beforehand and ranked their top choices. On Career Day, each child sported a personalized sticker showing their session number, chosen occupation, and location. With three sessions offered throughout the morning, groups rotated across campus, mixing students of all grade levels based on shared interests rather than age. The result was a day that gave kids a chance to really explore their passions and get a glimpse into a wide array of careers.

A Veterinarian visits McKinley for 2025 Career Day. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The speaker list was as impressive as it was diverse. Health and medicine were well represented with a veterinarian, nurse, dental clinic specialist, therapist, chiropractor, and even an anaplastologist, who captivated students with lifelike prosthetic body parts used for medical restoration.

In the world of science, math, and technology, students met a marine biologist from the Aquarium of the Pacific who brought snorkel gear, shark teeth, and underwater footage from his dives. There was also an archaeologist, a landscape architect, and others whose work sparks curiosity about how the world is built, explored, and understood.

A favorite category among students was community helpers. A Burbank Animal Control Officer demonstrated the tools used to safely handle rattlesnakes, while the Burbank Police Department brought vehicles for kids to climb inside and explore. A Burbank firefighter suited up one lucky student from head to toe in full fire gear, offering a hands-on look at the bravery required in emergency response. Students also met an animal trainer, a recycling specialist, and even two members of the FBI, who spoke about how they help keep the country safe.

A lighting technician attends McKinley’s 2025 Career Day. Photo by Ashley Erikon.

The arts and entertainment field offered another burst of inspiration with a writer, animator, producer, actor, voice-over artist, comic book creators, and a studio lighting technician sharing their journeys and creative processes.

Hands-on demonstrations continued on with a coach showing footwork with a soccer ball, a karate master teaching discipline and self-defense, and a baseball player pitching balls for kids to hit across the field.

From start to finish, the event was seamless, and showcased an impressive display of organization, collaboration, and dedication to student enrichment. Most importantly, it gave McKinley students something invaluable: the chance to explore potential futures, ask questions, and imagine themselves in roles they might not have known existed.