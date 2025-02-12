McKinley Elementary School Students Enjoy Career Day With 33 Different Presentors.

On Thursday, February 6th, William McKinley Elementary School hosted its annual

schoolwide Career Day.

Before the event, students filled out interest surveys identifying career fields they wanted to learn more about.

McKinley 2024 Career Day (Photo by Ross A Benson)

During the event, students rotated throughout the school to see three different presentations discussing future career opportunities.

Guest speakers shared about their journey to their careers, what their job entails, and important things

they learned in elementary school, which continues to help them in their jobs today.

With 33 different presentations on careers, including arts and entertainment, sports, health and medicine, government agencies, business and technology leaders, and all McKinley students had the opportunity to think about their future careers.