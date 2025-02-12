McKinley Elementary School Students Enjoy Career Day With 33 Different Presentors.

On Thursday, February 6th, William McKinley Elementary School hosted its annual
schoolwide Career Day.
Before the event, students filled out interest surveys identifying career fields they wanted to learn more about.
During the event, students rotated throughout the school to see three different presentations discussing future career opportunities.
Guest speakers shared about their journey to their careers, what their job entails, and important things
they learned in elementary school, which continues to help them in their jobs today.
With 33 different presentations on careers, including arts and entertainment, sports, health and medicine, government agencies, business and technology leaders, and all McKinley students had the opportunity to think about their future careers.
A fifth-grade student shared, “Learning about other people’s jobs was so fun. Before, I had no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up, but
now I have some choices for my future.”