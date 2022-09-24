McKinley’s Lisa Fuentez Honored as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year

Lisa Fuentez has been recognized as one of Los Angeles County’s Teachers of the Year.

Lisa Fuentez

Lisa Fuentez is an outstanding educator at McKinley elementary school who focuses on what is best for her students. Lisa is a proud alum of BUSD schools (George Washington Elementary School, Luther Burbank Middle School, and Burbank High School). She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Cal State University, Northridge.

Lisa’s commitment to education and teaching is tenacious. She has taught at McKinley elementary school for the past eleven years and is currently a proud first-grade teacher at the site. Lisa believes that every student can learn. Her lessons and their components address the needs of all learners, including English Learners and advanced students.

Lisa is an extraordinary teacher who continuously denotes a caring, supportive attitude, whether she is praising students or guiding them to make better decisions. Lisa understands the value of engaging students by making their work standards-based, challenging, and fun. Her creativity allows her students to engage in hands-on, meaningful activities, which empowers her students to succeed and grow academically and socially while in her class.

In addition to being an astounding teacher, Lisa is a leader amongst her staff. She has contributed to various programs and activities at McKinley to establish a culture of inclusion for students and staff. She supports her classroom through literacy game nights and ensures staff build relationships with each other. Lisa serves on McKinley’s leadership and PBIS teams. She is an incredible teacher and colleague.