Media City Credit Union Announces New, Modern Look

Media City Credit Union has a rich 85-year history in Los Angeles, but this year, the member-owned not-for-profit just got a facelift in the form of a new logo, tagline, website and marketing material.

The credit union has announced its unveiling of the new look this month starting with the logo, tagline and website, which have been under development for many months. But before any of those visual assets were crafted, the team at Media City CU painstakingly evaluated its mission, vision and values to ensure that they were aligned with their members’ personal values. What sprouted from that process was a desire to be an integral part of the membership’s financial empowerment – now, and well into the future. This translates to unparalleled personalized member service, consistent delivery of valued financial products and services, and ongoing and impactful financial knowledge.

Members and the greater Burbank community will have a chance to experience this new brand overhaul this year when plans for a virtual launch will be announced.

“This is such an exciting time for the credit union and we’re so proud to unveil our new brand identity. At a time when other brands are taking a wait-and-see approach, we’ve actively engaged in strengthening our brand and making it more relevant and meaningful to our membership,” states Ana Ordoñez, CEO for Media City Credit Union. “It truly represents who we are as a whole with its bright, vibrant color palette, clean lines and refreshing, uplifting tone,” she adds.

Stay tuned for an announcement about a virtual event this year.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.

You are welcome here at Media City Credit Union and we look forward to meeting you. Visit us online at www.mediacitycu.org or call us at 818-238-2950, or stop in and say hello.