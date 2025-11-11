Media City Credit Union Auto Loans

At Media City Credit Union, we believe your car loan should fuel more than just your vehicle—it should fuel your life. That’s why MCCU is offering auto loan rates as low as 4.74% APR to help members spend less on car payments and more on what matters most—like tacos, takeout, and toes in the sand.

Whether you’re buying a new or used car, or refinancing from another lender, our auto loan is all about freeing up your budget so you can enjoy more of the good stuff—concert nights, beach weekends, brunch dates, or that sushi spot you’ve been eyeing.

Why Members Are Loving It:

Rates as low as 4.74% APR*





Finance up to 125%—including taxes and extras





Loan terms up to 84 months





Refinance options to help you save from another lender





Pre-approval power to negotiate better deals at the dealership





“Our members work hard, and we want to make it easier for them to enjoy life without the stress of high car payments,” said Ana Ordoñez, CEO of Media City Credit Union. “This auto loan is all about helping them breathe easier financially—and maybe finally take that road trip they’ve been putting off.”

First-Time Buyer? We’ve Got You.

MCCU’s First-Time Buyer Program helps qualifying members get behind the wheel—even without a co-signer. If you’re just starting out, we make it simple to qualify with steady income and basic requirements—plus all the benefits of our competitive rates.

Apply Today—And Start Driving Happy

Visit mediacitycu.org/autoloan to apply or learn more.

Call us at (818) 238-2950 or stop by—we’d love to see you.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and terms subject to change without notice. Rate includes 0.25% discount for automatic payments. Other restrictions may apply. See full disclosures at mediacitycu.org/autoloan.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.





The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.