Media City Credit Union Congratulates 2024 Scholarship Winner

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, focuses on helping people and giving back to its community. Each year, we provide local high school students with the opportunity to apply for a scholarship for furthering their education. Media City CU would like to congratulate our 2024 scholarship winner, Vanessa Mombrun.

Vanessa Mombrun is a local Burbank student from John Burroughs High School. As a leader in her community and a well-rounded student, Vanessa’s teachers describe her as dependable, empathetic, and involved. Vanessa had surpassed her own goal of accomplishing 1,000 community service hours and touched the lives of members in the local community. With a particular interest and passion for the judicial system and being an advocate for justice, she also served as president at her school’s Teen Court in collaboration with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In college, she aims to pursue an academic career focused on psychology and law with goals to become a forensic psychologist.

Each year, local students are encouraged to apply to Media City CU’s scholarship opportunity. As part of the mission to give back to the community, MCCU provides a scholarship of $1,500 to one student who embraces the spirit of “people helping people.” The student requirements for the scholarship are as follows:

Be or become a member of Media City CU

Currently enrolled as a high school senior

Submit one letter of recommendation

Verification of attending college, university, or trade school in the upcoming fall

Complete the application

We love to encourage youth in our community to pursue their education by providing them with extra resources and financial tools. To learn more about services and opportunities offered at Media City CU, reach out to our team or visit our website at mediacitycu.org.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.





The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.