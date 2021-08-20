Media City Credit Union Creates a Back-to-School Bundle for Students.

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, had bundled its student-centered products just in time for the start of school. These financial tools are tailored to the needs of young people just getting started, from credit builder credit cards, to student loans, 1st time auto loans and of course, a free checking account.

The Media City CU credit builder credit card allows students to start building credit, but with guardrails on how much can be spent because they are secured against a deposit. Credit lines can also be built over time. This is the perfect card to send a student off to college with.

Additionally, Media City CU student members can take advantage of our student (or parent) loans for undergraduate and graduate programs through our partner Sallie Mae. We offer competitive rates and multiple repayment options, so you can choose what works for you.

If it’s an auto loan your student needs, our 1st time auto loan program is geared toward students with little to no credit. And the financing terms are competitive and flexible. Media City CU partners with students every year to get into their first car.

And who doesn’t need a FREE checking account? Our checking account comes with a free Visa Debit card, free 24-hour access to Online Banking, Bill Pay, Text Banking, and Automated Phone Teller. That’s everything any student would need to get things started.

We encourage all Burbank students to become members, and your family will become eligible as well. Stop in and learn more about why our members love us.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.