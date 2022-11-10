Media City Credit Union Educates Members on Check Washing and Check Fraud

Media City Credit Union in Burbank, a financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, aims to offer comprehensive financial education to its existing and prospective members. In the credit union spirit of “People Helping People,” Media City hopes to educate people about paper check fraud and “check washing” so they can protect themselves and their loved ones from financial losses.

One major challenge with the holiday season approaching is check fraud. Check fraud is one of the most common forms of financial crime because it is easy to execute in several different ways by bad actors who are obtaining checks by stealing them out of the mail or breaking into USPS postal boxes.

Most frequently, today’s check cashing fraud comes in the form of “check washing,” where bad actors literally wash ink off of a check and rewrite on the check to alter the payee and dollar amount. Protect yourself, your family, and your friends by educating yourself on ways to prevent check fraud:

Alert your financial institution of suspicious activity: It is important to monitor your accounts for unusual activity and to try to keep track of the cashing of issued checks. If you notice suspicious activity in your accounts or involving your checks, alert your financial institution as soon as possible. Write on checks using a gel ink pen: One simple way to avoid check washing fraud is by switching the pen you are using to fill out checks. A gel ink pen is much more permanent on paper and difficult to wash off, whereas ballpoint pen ink can be washed off paper quite easily. Avoid mailing checks if you do not have to: Many bad actors are taking advantage of mail theft strategies as a way to obtain checks that do not belong to them and commit financial crimes. Whenever possible, avoid sending checks in the mail to prevent chances of check theft. If you haven’t tried it already, remote deposit capture is a great way to use technology to deposit checks right from home. Try using electronic tools to pay your bills: In today’s digital age there are several ways to pay bills online that do not require you to send payments via mail. Check out different online tools that allow you to pay bills or send money digitally. Be aware of mailbox theft: Mailbox theft continues to be a problem across the country. Whether it be checks, packages, or other personal mail stolen, bad actors are participating in mail theft at USPS postal blue boxes and personal mailboxes. Be mindful of mail theft and add a lock to your mailbox if possible.

Media City Credit Union has policies and procedures in place to mitigate losses and we are here to protect and support our members. However, everyone has a responsibility to prevent check fraud. Use the tips above to avoid check fraud and continue to be mindful of your accounts. If you suspect fraudulent check washing, please reach out to us for assistance. It’s better to err on the side of caution, especially when it comes to your finances.



