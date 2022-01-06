Media City Credit Union Helped Members with Skip Payment over the Holidays.

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, once again offered Skip-a-Payment on a loan this past holiday season which has been a fan favorite every year. This past holiday season, the credit union helped 48 members with over $21,000 in skip payments.

Most Media City Credit Union loans come with the Skip-a-Payment option. So long as a loan account remains in good standing, there is an option of skipping a payment for a small fee.

This option is a perfect opportunity to get a little extra cash over the holidays, or after the holiday season bills start rolling in.

Skip-a-Payment is available on these loans:

Auto Loans

RV Loans

Big Toy Loans

Signature Loans

It is not available for credit cards or real estate loans. One payment per loan per year can be skipped. Excludes loans opened for less than 6 months.

*A $35 processing fee will apply. Media City Credit Union (MCCU) will defer payments on each approved loan. Interest will continue to accrue on the outstanding balances and may result in higher total finance charges. It may be necessary to make extra payments after the loan would other­wise have been paid off. Skipping payments will extend the term of your loan. All accounts with MCCU must be current and in good standing. All skip payments (deferrals) are subject to MCCU’s final approval. MCCU reserves the right to terminate this offer if financial status changes prior to the Credit Union’s approval. Resuming a regular payment schedule after the “skipped” month is required. For members who have Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), claim coverage does not extend to the amount of payment(s) deferred. In addition, the coverage will not be extended beyond the original maturity date. All requests must reach us five (5) days before your scheduled payment due date. Skip-a-payment is not available on Visa or real estate loans.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.