Media City Credit Union in Burbank Announces 2021 College Scholarship

Media City Credit Union, a financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is pleased to announce its 2021 college scholarship. In the credit union spirit of “People Helping People,” Media City CU aims for this scholarship to support education for students who share and demonstrate this philosophy by helping others and giving back to their local communities.

Three admirable service-oriented students will receive $500 each. Media City CU’s scholarship committee will review personal statements and letters of recommendation from community leaders familiar with applicants’ participation in community activities. They will consider specific examples that exhibit each applicant’s characteristics, sensitivity to community issues, and academic and/or vocational potential. To be considered, applicants must submit their completed application by April 30, 2021.

If you know of any deserving students for the 2021 scholarship program, please have them join

Media City Credit Union so they can take advantage of scholarships, benefits, and services that

are available to them as a member. Media City CU looks forward to awarding and announcing this year’s scholarship winners.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit https://mediacitycu.org/scholarship.