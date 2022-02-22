Media City Credit Union in Burbank Announces 2022 College Scholarship

Media City Credit Union, a financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 higher education scholarship. True to its core value of “People Helping People,” Media City CU offers this scholarship to support service-minded students who pursue further education in colleges, universities, or trade schools.

Media City CU will award three $500 scholarships to local high school seniors who help others through active participation in their communities. Former scholarship recipients have participated in activities related to the deaf community, music, government, sports, and beyond.

Applicants will submit personal statements and letters of recommendation from community leaders who are familiar with these applicants’ participation in local activities. Media City CU’s scholarship committee will thoroughly review these applications, considering specific examples that emphasize each applicant’s responsibility, reliability, integrity, passion for community involvement, and academic and/or vocational potential. To be considered, applicants must submit their completed application by April 30, 2022.

If you know a high school senior who deserves to be considered for the 2022 scholarship program, please have them join Media City Credit Union so they can take advantage of scholarships, benefits, and services available to them as a member. Media City CU looks forward to awarding and announcing this year’s scholarship winners.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit https://mediacitycu.org/scholarship.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the Changeworks foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.