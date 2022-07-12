Media City Credit Union in Burbank Awards 2022 College Scholarship

Media City Credit Union in Burbank, a financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is pleased to announce its 2022 scholarship award winner. Through its annual scholarship, Media City aims to award students not only for their academic achievements, but also for their passions beyond their classroom walls. Media City celebrates the ways they give back to their community and to people in need, just like Credit Unions do.

Olivia Salazar

This year’s scholarship recipient is Olivia Salazar – a Sun Valley local with a passion for music and the Spanish language who will be attending UCLA as a freshman in the Fall.

In high school, Olivia demonstrated exemplary leadership by forming and heading the Latinos Unidos Club at her school with the help of her Spanish teacher. She also organized her school’s very first mariachi band! Olivia shares her passion for the Spanish language by tutoring fellow students. She goes above and beyond to welcome international students who do not speak English and help them integrate into American culture. Olivia also volunteers at her school’s costume shop, creating and altering costumes used in its many performances.

At UCLA, Olivia will be pursuing a double major in Psychology and Classical Voice and a minor in Spanish. She plans to donate her time teaching classical voice to underprivileged children of color in Los Angeles. Her goal is to provide music therapy for underprivileged and predominantly Spanish-speaking clients so they, too, can experience the arts in a meaningful way.

If you know of any deserving students for our 2023 scholarship program, please have them join Media City Credit Union so they can take advantage of scholarships, benefits, and services that are available to them as members.



About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.