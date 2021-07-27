Media City Credit Union in Burbank Awards College Scholarship

Media City Credit Union in Burbank, a financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is pleased to announce its 2021 scholarship award winner, Jaylen Harvey of John Burroughs High School. With this scholarship, Media City is recognizing Jaylen not only for his academic achievements but for his service and participation in his community.

Jaylen Harvey

Jaylen will be going the extra mile to refine his skills in two of his passions by pursuing a double major in his higher education institute. Jaylen has a passion for studying American Sign Language and is inspired to continue advancing his education in order to better help and serve the Deaf Community.

Music is also a big part of Jaylen’s life. He also aims to continue studying Music with the intention of becoming a full-time entertainer. He looks forward to sharing his talents and versatility as a singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, and musician. Way to go, Jaylen!

Media City Credit Union is honored to embrace the credit union spirit of giving back to the community by awarding Jaylen a $500 scholarship. With this scholarship, Media City aims to encourage Jaylen to reach his educational goals so he can continue giving back to his community and people in need.

If you know of any deserving students for our 2022 scholarship program, please have them join

Media City Credit Union so they can take advantage of scholarships, benefits and services that

are available to them as a member.