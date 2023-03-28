Media City Credit Union is Awarding Three College Scholarships this Year

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, focuses on helping people and giving back to its community. This year, Media City CU will be awarding three $500 scholarships to students who have demonstrated the same philosophy extending a helping hand in their communities.

Media City CU has opened the application for their 2023 college scholarships and high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Three students will be awarded $500 each in scholarship money to put towards their future education plans. In order to qualify for the MCCU college scholarship, a student must meet the following requirements:

Be or become a member

Currently enrolled as a high school senior

Include one letter of recommendation that demonstrates student involvement

Verification of attending college, university, or trade school in the Fall of 2023

A completed application– visit mediacitycu.org and click on the scholarship banner

Applications must be submitted no later than April 30, 2023

Media City Credit Union will always strive to protect and support its members. The Media City CU team works hard to create a reliable and enjoyable experience for its Member-Owners and will continue to deliver quality services to all of its credit union members. Please reach out to us if you have any questions about the application process. We look forward to reviewing the 2023 scholarship applications and we thank you for entrusting us with your financial needs. For more information, please reach out to our team.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.