Media City Credit Union is Offering a Skip Payment for Members this Holiday Season.

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is once again offering Skip-a-Payment on a loan this holiday season which is a fan favorite every year.

Most Media City Credit Union loans do come with the Skip-a-Payment option. So long as a loan account remains in good standing, there is an option of skipping a payment for a small fee.

This option is a perfect opportunity to get a little extra cash this month, or after the holiday season bills start rolling in.

Skip-a-Payment is available on these loans:

Auto Loans

RV Loans

Big Toy Loans

Signature Loans

It is not available for Home Equity and Mortgage loans. One payment per loan per year can be skipped. Skip-a-payment must be requested at least one day in advance of the next payment. Excludes loans opened for less than 6 months.

To skip a payment, call Member Services at (818) 238-2950 or come visit us. If you’re not currently a member, you can become one easily.

*A $35 processing fee will apply. Media City Credit Union (MCCU) will defer payments on each approved loan. Interest will continue to accrue on the outstanding balances and may result in higher total finance charges. It may be necessary to make extra payments after the loan would otherwise have been paid off. Skipping payments will extend the term of your loan. All accounts with MCCCU must be current and in good standing. All skip payments (deferrals) are subject to MCCCU’s final approval. MCCCU reserves the right to terminate this offer if financial status changes prior to the Credit Union’s approval. Resuming a regular payment schedule after the “skipped” month is required. For members who have Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), claim coverage does not extend to the amount of payment(s) deferred. In addition, the coverage will not be extended beyond the original maturity date. All requests must reach us five (5) days before your scheduled payment due date. To skip a payment, all borrowers on the loan(s) must sign this Agreement. Skip-a-payment is not available on Visa, HELOC or mortgage loans.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.