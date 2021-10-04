Media City Credit Union is Offering a Spectacular HELOC for its Members.

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, has another great HELOC offer for its members. And if you’ve never done a HELOC before, here are the cliff notes to help you out:

Building for your future.

A home equity line of credit, also known as a HELOC, is secured by your home and allows you to access the available equity you have in your home. The best part about the loan is that you aren’t paying for any more than you need. You can start building for tomorrow, today. Features of this program include:

PRIME + 0%* based on the Wall Street Journal prime.





FINANCE UP TO 80% OF THE APPRAISED VALUE for fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (minus any first mortgage loan balance) on owner-occupied dwellings up to $250,000.





NO PREPAYMENT PENALTIES which means you can pay it back early.



A loan you can build on.

Whether you’re making home repairs or consolidating debt, a Home Equity Line of Credit from Media City Credit Union can get you there. Credit unions are a great place to get your HELOC – with competitive rates, insurance through the NCUA, and friendly faces every time you visit. Become a member and you can apply for your own HELOC by calling us at (818) 238-2950.

* Prime rate based on the Wall Street Journal prime. Qualification based on credit history, debt, loan-to-value, and the ability to repay. Other conditions may apply. Program subject to change without notice. 12-Month Intro Fixed Rate Prime + 0 and then Variable Rate after 12 Months (Prime Plus +.50%) 3.75% APR.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.





The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.