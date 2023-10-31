Media City Credit Union Offers its Members an IRA CD Promotion

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is extending a special IRA CD promotional rate of 5.00% APY* to its membership. This is just one small way Media City Credit Union can help people retire smarter and make their money work more for them.

Earn up to 5.00% APY *

● Dividends compounded monthly

● Minimum is $50,000 for 36 months

The IRA CD Promotion Specials automatically renew.* IRA CDs allow members to earn interest on deposited cash in their account over a set term. Seniors and members nearing retirement age should consider an IRA CD special because it is a great way to multiply your money with low risk.

Members who have an existing IRA account can count on Media City CU to ensure that their IRA CD account benefits from:

Predictable, stable income: CDs are stable assets that inform you upfront of how much interest you will earn and for how long. Safety from loss: CDs are low-risk investments. Your money will not lose value in a CD. NCUA insurance: IRA CDs from Media City CU are federally insured by the NCUA, protecting your assets. Stability in savings: CDs are advantageous because their interest rates can be compounded at a fixed interest, balancing risk over a set period of time.

IRA CDs are a great way for members nearing retirement to take advantage of rising interest rates and ensure stable income and savings for their future retirement. To learn more or take advantage of this offer, call today (818) 238-2950 or open online.

*APY = Annual Percentage Yield. At maturity the IRA certificate will automatically renew as a standard (non-Promo) Media City CU 36-month IRA certificate at the dividend rate and APY then in effect. The certificate term is 36 months. Dividends are compounded and paid monthly. A withdrawal will reduce earnings. The minimum balance must be maintained to avoid closure of the certificate. Early withdrawal penalties apply. The Media City CU Certificate promos are available for a limited time only and may be discontinued at any time. Media City CU membership required. IRA account required for IRA Certificate special.

Federally Insured by NCUA.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.





The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.